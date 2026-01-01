Savings certificate profit rates cut again

In the case of the Pensioner Savings Certificate, the profit rate at maturity at the end of the fifth year for investments of less than Tk 750,000 was 11.98 per cent which has now been set at 10.59 per cent. For investments exceeding Tk 750,000, the profit rate was 11.80 per cent and from now on it will be 10.41 per cent.

The profit rate on the five-year Bangladesh Savings Certificate has also been reduced. For investments of less than Tk 750,000, the profit rate at maturity was 11.83 per cent, which will now be 10.44 per cent. For investments exceeding Tk 750,000, the profit rate was 11.80 per cent, and will now be 10.41 per cent.

In addition, profits will also decrease for investments in quarterly profit-bearing savings certificates. For investments of less than Tk 750,000, the profit rate at maturity was 11.82 per cent, which will now be 10.48 per cent. For investments exceeding Tk 750,000, the rate was 11.77 per cent but now it will be 10.43 per cent.