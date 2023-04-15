Gold price up by maximum Tk 1,283 a bhori

The adjusted price will be in effect from Sunday across the country, the press release added.

With the latest adjustment, price of 22-carat gold increased by Tk 1,283 a bhori to Tk 98,888 a bohri, 21-carat gold by Tk 1,225 a bhori to Tk 93,954 a bohri, 18-carat by Tk 1,0503 a bhori to Tk 80,540 a bohri, and price of traditional gold rose by Tk 874 a bhori to Tk 67,126 a bohri.