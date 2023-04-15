Gold price up by maximum Tk 1,283 a bhori

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) announced to raise the price of gold by maximum Tk 1,283 a bhori.
BAJUS said in a press release on Saturday that price of pure gold increased in local bullion market, and that is why a decision has been taken on adjusting gold-silver price at a meeting of BAJUS’ standing committee on pricing and price monitoring.
The adjusted price will be in effect from Sunday across the country, the press release added.
With the latest adjustment, price of 22-carat gold increased by Tk 1,283 a bhori to Tk 98,888 a bohri, 21-carat gold by Tk 1,225 a bhori to Tk 93,954 a bohri, 18-carat by Tk 1,0503 a bhori to Tk 80,540 a bohri, and price of traditional gold rose by Tk 874 a bhori to Tk 67,126 a bohri.
The BUJUS last slashed the price of gold by Tk 1,983 a bhori on 11 April.
Price of cadmium, however, remains unchanged with 22-carat cadmium being sold at Tk 1,715 a bhori.