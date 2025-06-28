Talks underway for navy to operate new mooring terminal with port authority's support
The authorities concerned on Saturday discussed about operating the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) in Chittagong Port by the Bangladesh Navy temporarily with the assistance of the Chittagong Port Authority before handing over the facility to foreign operators.
The matter was discussed in a meeting at Chittagong Port in the presence of Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain.
A source close to the government told Prothom Alo that talks were held about the Navy operating NCT with port authority's support. A decision expected to be finalised within the next two to three days.
When asked, port secretary Md Omar Faruq told Prothom Alo that the port authority would formally inform the people concerned once a decision regarding NCT’s operation is finalised.
Local firms have been operating the terminal for 17 years. The current operator, Saif Powertec Limited, will see its contract expire on 6 July. The port authority had sought government approval to manage the terminal directly after the contract ends.
The shipping adviser visited the port this morning, accompanied by planning advisor Wahiduddin Mahmud. Later, they participated in a meeting with port officials at the port building, where the New Mooring Terminal issue was discussed. Lutfey Siddiqui, special envoy on international affairs to chief adviser, was also present at the meeting.
This decision is likely to come at a time when a road march is ongoing under the banner of the “Anti-Imperialist Patriotic People,” a platform formed by leftist parties and organisations. As part of a two-day programme, the march reached the Customs intersection near Gate No. 4 of the port, which was followed by a rally. The platform placed four demands, including no handover of the New Mooring Terminal and Chattogram Port management to foreign entities.
New Mooring Terminal, the largest container terminal in the country, has five jetties. Four ocean-going vessels and one inland waterway vessel can dock simultaneously. Various activities, including loading and unloading containers from ships, transferring, and storing containers, take place there.
A process started during the tenure of the Awami League government to hand over the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to Dubai-based DP World. The current interim government has advanced this process, and a formal agreement is expected to be signed in November.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of World Bank Group, is mediating as the transaction advisor for the terminal on behalf of the Bangladesh government. So, the Bangladesh Navy is expected to operate the terminal until the agreement is finalised.