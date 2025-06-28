Talks underway for navy to operate new mooring terminal with port authority's support

The authorities concerned on Saturday discussed about operating the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) in Chittagong Port by the Bangladesh Navy temporarily with the assistance of the Chittagong Port Authority before handing over the facility to foreign operators.

The matter was discussed in a meeting at Chittagong Port in the presence of Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain.

A source close to the government told Prothom Alo that talks were held about the Navy operating NCT with port authority's support. A decision expected to be finalised within the next two to three days.