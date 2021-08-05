South Australian govt to hold webinar on business migration 10 August

Speaking on the upcoming webinar, eduaid CEO Kazi AHS Ahsan said, “This is a rare occasion to hear from the Australian government authorities on Australian immigration directly."

“It is an invaluable opportunity for business people interested in taking their ventures to Australia to have insights into the ins and outs of business migration to Australia,” he continued.

Ahsan also said such an occasion, where a direct representative of the Australian government would be present and oversee, is unheard of.