Soybean oil price drops by Tk 9 a litre in Khatunganj wholesale market

The price of soybean oil dropped by Tk 9 to Tk 141 a litre in Chattogram’s Khatunganj wholesale market on Wednesday after a surge in oil price due to the impact of the Russian-Ukraine war recently.

Traders said the war disrupted the supply of soybean oil from the refineries, resulting in a crisis and a price surge. As refineries have started supplying the oil regularly, the price dropped slightly.

On Wednesday evening, the finance ministry’s Internal Resources Division (IRD) issued a gazette notification reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) by 10 per cent to 5 per cent on the import of soybean and palm oil. The exemption will be in place until 30 June.