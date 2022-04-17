There is not much good news for the soybean oil market. Supply of the commodity to the retail and the wholesale markets is still low while the number of LCs (Letters of Credit) being opened for import has declined sharply.

Against such a backdrop, experts fear that there might appear a fresh crisis in the supply chain of soybean oil if no arrangements are made to import the edible oil as per consumer demand.

According to government estimates, the monthly demand for soybean oil in the country is one lakh tonnes (100,000 tonnes), of which, some 65,000 tonnes are imported in crude form. But it is a matter of concern that traders in March opened LCs to import only 14,000 tonnes of soybean oil, which is much lower than the usual import volume.