Policy interest rate reduced amid high inflation; will inflation rise further?

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) recently reduced its policy interest rate in the midst of high inflation. According to conventional economic principles, this should cause the rate of inflation to climb further. This is because a lower policy interest rate increases the flow of money within society, placing more spendable cash into the hands of the public.

One does not need to be an economics scholar to grasp this reality. Anyone with even an elementary understanding of the subject can foresee the consequences of this decision. However, the Bangladesh Bank likely had little choice.

The economic slowdown—driven by political instability and other factors over the past few years—presents a difficult challenge for the new government.

In May last year, inflation reached a 16-month high at 9.42 per cent. In June, it eased slightly to 9.16 per cent. However, recent flooding has disrupted agricultural production and supply chains, raising fears of fresh inflationary pressure in July. This comes despite the government's target in the current budget to bring inflation down to 7.5 per cent.