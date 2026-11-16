Nominee for savings certificate, bank account not necessarily owner, what legal heirs should do
The case of former Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director Md Shahidul Haque Chowdhury offers a real-life example of how three issues—a nominee for savings certificates, a second marriage and children from a first marriage—can lead to prolonged legal disputes over family assets.
Following his death, a dispute arose over the inheritance of his savings certificates worth Tk 3 million (30 lakh). The incident took place more than a decade ago.
Shahidul Haque died, leaving behind one son and two daughters. He had nominated his second wife, Bilkis Ara Begum, to receive 100 per cent of the savings certificate proceeds.
After their father's death, the children from his first marriage claimed that they were entitled to inherit Tk 2.625 million (26.25 lakh) out of the total Tk 3 million, while his second wife would receive the remaining Tk 375,000.
However, his second wife argued that, as the sole nominee, she was entitled to the entire Tk 3 million. The provisions of the Bank Company Act also appeared to support her claim. Consequently, the lower court ruled in favour of the second wife.
The children subsequently appealed to the High Court. On 3 April 2016, a bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Khizir Ahmed Chowdhury ruled that a nominee acts as a custodian of money belonging to its rightful owners.
A nominee can withdraw the money but does not become the owner of the entire amount. Instead, the nominee must distribute the money among the rightful heirs according to their respective entitlements.
The case involving Mostafizur Rahman is comparatively recent. When opening his bank account, he nominated his wife's sister. His account held a total of Tk 1,689,918.
Following his death, his wife and other legal heirs claimed ownership of the money. They argued that they were the lawful heirs and that the nominee could not claim the entire amount simply by virtue of being nominated.
The nominee, however, argued that Section 103 of the Bank Company Act entitled him to withdraw the money. The case was filed in a Dhaka court in 2021. In 2022, the lower court rejected the nominee's application. On 4 February 2024, High Court Justice SMM Emdadul Haque delivered a verdict, also rejecting the nominee's application.
In his judgement, Justice SMM Emdadul Haque stated that a nominee's claim alone does not invalidate a case filed by the legal heirs. The trial court must decide the matter after examining the evidence. It must also consider Section 103 of the Bank Company Act.
In its judgement, the High Court did not make any definitive declaration that either the nominee was the ultimate owner or that the legal heirs were automatically entitled to the money. Instead, it directed the trial court to resolve the dispute on the basis of evidence.
The case involving the bank deposits of Paplu Molla, which eventually reached the Appellate Division, provides another example. Paplu Molla had deposited Tk 525,000 in a branch of Agrani Bank in Munshiganj.
Following his death, a dispute arose among his legal heirs over the money. When his wife, Arifin Nahar Putul, approached the bank to withdraw the funds, the bank refused to release the money. The legal heirs subsequently approached the court, claiming ownership of the deposit.
On 25 September 2012, the lower court ruled in favour of Paplu Molla's legal heirs. In 2018, the High Court upheld the lower court's decision.
Subsequently, the deceased's father, Khalil Molla, and one of his sons, who were nominees, sought permission to appeal. On 4 March 2021, the Appellate Division maintained the stay order on the High Court's verdict and granted the nominees permission to appeal.
A legal dispute over just Tk 525,000 continued for years. This case illustrates how lengthy disputes over nominees of bank deposits can become.
These three cases are only a few examples. In reality, many people regard nominating someone when purchasing savings certificates or opening a bank account as a mere formality. However, following the account holder's death, the nominee can receive the money due. Changes to nominees, their deaths or claims made by legal heirs can also lead to legal complications. Therefore, it is essential to understand several important issues before appointing a nominee.
Savings certificates
Disputes over the appointment of nominees for savings certificates have continued for many years. However, the Government Debt Act, enacted on 7 September 2022, clearly outlines the appointment of nominees for savings certificates and the payment of proceeds following the account holder's death.
The Act states that a savings certificate holder may nominate one or more individuals to receive the money due after their death. If the nomination remains valid at the time of the holder's death, the nominee will receive the proceeds from the savings certificates. However, the nominee's entitlement to receive the money does not override the legal claims of the heirs.
Subsection 1 of Section 18 of the Government Debt Act 2022 states that if a savings certificate holder dies after nominating someone, and the nomination remains valid at the time of death, the nominee will receive the proceeds from the savings certificates.
The National Savings Directorate's website also states that following the account holder's death, the nominee may immediately encash the savings certificates and withdraw the money.
Alternatively, the nominee may continue the investment until maturity and receive monthly profits in accordance with the applicable rules. However, withdrawals must comply with the maturity period and the terms and conditions of the relevant savings scheme.
The death of the account holder does not automatically allow all types of savings certificates to be encashed before maturity.
Meanwhile, subsection 5 of Section 18 of the Act states that payment to a nominee does not prejudice the lawful rights or claims of any other person. In other words, although the nominee can receive the money, this does not automatically extinguish the legal claims of the heirs.
For example, a person may nominate his second wife while also having children from his first marriage. Following his death, the second wife can receive the savings certificate proceeds as the nominated beneficiary.
However, the legal heirs may still have the opportunity to pursue any legitimate claims separately. Therefore, people should consider family relationships and the possibility of future disputes when appointing a nominee.
Appointing a nominee when purchasing savings certificates is therefore more than just completing a form. It directly determines how and through whom a family's savings may be received following the account holder's death. It is important to exercise caution when appointing a nominee and to update or amend the relevant information during one's lifetime whenever necessary.
Nominees can be changed or cancelled
There is no requirement to retain the person originally nominated when purchasing savings certificates for the rest of one's life. Under the National Savings Directorate's rules, account holders can appoint, change or add nominees, as well as cancel existing nominations.
For example, someone may nominate their wife when purchasing savings certificates but subsequently get divorced. Alternatively, the previously nominated individual may die. In such circumstances, the account holder can apply to change or cancel the nomination while still alive.
A notice issued by the National Savings Directorate on 18 January 2022, which remains in force, confirms the facility to change, add or cancel nominees. A prescribed application form is available for this purpose.
However, after the account holder's death, the nominee cannot independently appoint another person as a replacement nominee. The authority to change a nomination rests solely with the original account holder. Therefore, it is essential to keep nominee information up to date during one's lifetime.
Nominating a minor child
Many parents nominate their minor children as beneficiaries of savings certificates. However, an important question arises: who will receive the money on the child's behalf if the account holder dies before the child reaches adulthood?
Subsection 4 of Section 17 of the Government Debt Act 2022 contains provisions on this matter. It states that if the nominee is a minor, the account holder may appoint another person at the time of nomination to receive and withdraw the money on the minor's behalf. Following the account holder's death, that person will act as the minor nominee's representative.
Subsection 2 of Section 18 of the Act also states that the person appointed in this manner will receive the money on behalf of the minor nominee. If the account holder has not appointed anyone for this purpose, the minor's legal guardian will receive the money.
The National Savings Directorate's website also provides a separate application form for appointing a representative to act on behalf of a minor nominee.
Therefore, simply mentioning a child's name as a nominee does not complete the process. It is also advisable to designate the person who will receive the money on the child's behalf.
What happens when there are multiple nominees?
Account holders can nominate more than one person. In such cases, they should clearly specify each nominee's name and respective share. Subsection 3 of Section 18 of the Act states that if one of several nominees dies, the surviving nominee or nominees will be considered entitled to the savings certificates and will receive the proceeds.
On the other hand, subsection 2 of Section 17 states that if the sole nominee dies, or all nominees in a multiple-nominee arrangement die, the previous nomination will be treated as cancelled.
Therefore, even when an account holder appoints multiple nominees, it is important to regularly update their living status, identities and other relevant information.
What to do if there is no nominee?
If a savings certificate holder dies without appointing a nominee, or if all the nominees have died, the legal heirs must establish their entitlement.
In such cases, they must follow the legal procedures for determining inheritance. Section 14 of the Government Debt Act 2022 contains provisions concerning the heirs and administrators of the estate of a deceased account holder.
Under Part X of the Succession Act 1925, applicants must submit the succession certificate and other necessary documents. However, Section 16 provides a special arrangement for savings certificates worth up to Tk 100,000.
If no will, application relating to the estate or succession certificate is submitted within six months of the savings certificate holder's death, the National Savings Directorate may, after conducting the necessary investigation and assessment, decide on ownership or the administration of the estate.
Furthermore, if multiple parties make competing claims over ownership of savings certificates, Section 21 of the Government Debt Act provides for resolving the dispute through a hearing and investigation.
Where can you obtain the necessary documents?
Following the account holder's death, nominees or legal heirs must submit their applications to the institution that issued the relevant savings certificates. The application process and required documents may vary depending on the circumstances.
The National Savings Directorate lists several types of application forms on its website. These include:
Application relating to the death of a savings certificate purchaser, application for changing a nominee, application for changing a nominee's bank account details, certificate verifying a nominee's signature, investigation form, application for appointing a representative to act on behalf of a minor nominee.
Where a nominee exists, the required documents generally include the nominee's application, the original account holder's death certificate, identification documents and bank account details. However, the relevant office may request additional documents depending on the circumstances.
On the other hand, if there is no nominee or a dispute arises over inheritance, applicants may need to provide a succession certificate, death certificate, relevant court orders or other supporting documents.
Bank
Does being nominated for a bank account automatically make someone the owner of the deposited money after the account holder's death? Or must the money be distributed among the legal heirs in accordance with inheritance laws?
The issue involves legal complexities surrounding the Bank Company Act, High Court judgements and inheritance laws. Understanding several legal aspects is essential to clarify the matter.
From a bank's perspective, a nominee is a person whom an account holder designates to receive the money deposited in their bank account after their death.
As with savings certificates, an account holder can nominate one or more individuals when opening a bank account. If there are multiple nominees, the account holder can also specify the percentage of the money each person will receive.
A legal heir, on the other hand, is someone entitled to inherit the deceased person's property under the applicable inheritance laws. The identity of the heirs and their respective shares of the estate depend on their religion and the relevant personal laws. Therefore, a nominee and a legal heir may be the same person or two different individuals.
For example, someone may nominate their sister for their bank account. However, following their death, their wife, children and other legal heirs may also be entitled to a share of the estate. The key question is whether the nominee simply receives the money from the bank or also becomes its rightful owner.
What does the Bank Company Act say?
Section 103 of the Bank Company Act 1991 governs the appointment of nominees for bank accounts and the payment of money following an account holder's death.
Subsection 3 of this section states that after an account holder's death, the nominated person will acquire all the account holder's rights concerning the deposit, while other individuals will be excluded from exercising those rights.
In other words, from the bank's perspective, the nominee is entitled to receive the money. The bank is generally not responsible for identifying the legal heirs and distributing the money among them.
However, subsection 4 of the same section contains an important provision. It states that when a bank pays the money in accordance with this section, it will be discharged from its liability regarding the deposit. Nevertheless, this payment does not extinguish any rights or claims that another person may have against the recipient.
In other words, the bank can discharge its liability by paying the nominee. However, if the legal heirs have legitimate claims to the money, they can pursue those claims against the nominee.
What should you consider before appointing a nominee?
The issue can be understood from three perspectives:
1. Receiving money from the bank: A validly appointed nominee can claim the money from the bank under Section 103 of the Bank Company Act. After verifying the necessary identification and documents, the bank can release the money to the nominee.
2. Final ownership of the money: If the nominee is not a legal heir, receiving the money does not necessarily extinguish the claims of the legal heirs. They can still claim their respective shares under the applicable inheritance laws.
3. In the event of a dispute: If the nominee refuses to hand over the money, the legal heirs can seek legal recourse through the courts. The court will decide the matter based on the applicable inheritance laws and the facts and evidence presented in the case.
Appointing a nominee when opening a bank account is an important decision. However, simply nominating someone does not resolve all potential inheritance-related complications.
Choose your nominee carefully. Update the nomination whenever your marital status, family circumstances or other relevant circumstances change, such as marriage or the birth of a child. If you appoint multiple nominees, clearly specify each person's share. Inform your nominee about the bank account details and ensure that your family members also have the necessary information about your bank accounts and nominees.