Nominee for savings certificate, bank account not necessarily owner, what legal heirs should do

The case of former Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director Md Shahidul Haque Chowdhury offers a real-life example of how three issues—a nominee for savings certificates, a second marriage and children from a first marriage—can lead to prolonged legal disputes over family assets.

Following his death, a dispute arose over the inheritance of his savings certificates worth Tk 3 million (30 lakh). The incident took place more than a decade ago.

Shahidul Haque died, leaving behind one son and two daughters. He had nominated his second wife, Bilkis Ara Begum, to receive 100 per cent of the savings certificate proceeds.

After their father's death, the children from his first marriage claimed that they were entitled to inherit Tk 2.625 million (26.25 lakh) out of the total Tk 3 million, while his second wife would receive the remaining Tk 375,000.

However, his second wife argued that, as the sole nominee, she was entitled to the entire Tk 3 million. The provisions of the Bank Company Act also appeared to support her claim. Consequently, the lower court ruled in favour of the second wife.