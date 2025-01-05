Ex-minister Abdul Latif Biswas detained in Sirajganj

Earlier, around 9:00 pm on Saturday, some miscreants intercepted his car at gate no. 1 of the dargah of Khawaza Yunus Ali (RA) in Enayetpur village while he was going to attend the 110th Uras Sharif (religious gathering) in Enayetpur village.

The window of his car was broken as a miscreant had thrown brick chips at the vehicle. Later, the Ansar members, deployed in the dargah to ensure security there, rescued him and took him inside. There he was confined for several hours.

Enayetpur police station OC Raushan Yazdani confirmed this to Prothom Alo around 3:00 pm Sunday. He said, “We have heard about the attack on Abdul Latif Biswas. But I can’t say in detail right now. There is no case filed against him with this police station.”