Ex-minister Abdul Latif Biswas detained in Sirajganj
Former fisheries and livestock minister, also former district Awami League president, Abdul Latif Biswas was arrested from his residence at Belkuchi’s Kamarpara area in Sirajganj on Sunday afternoon.
Belkuchi police station officer-in-charge Zakaria Hossain confirmed the matter, saying, “A joint force has detained Abdul Latif Biswas. Currently he is in custody of the joint force at district sadar. I can’t say in detail now why he has been detained. The joint force has been conducting a raid at his home. As far I know, there is no case filed against him with this police station.”
Earlier, around 9:00 pm on Saturday, some miscreants intercepted his car at gate no. 1 of the dargah of Khawaza Yunus Ali (RA) in Enayetpur village while he was going to attend the 110th Uras Sharif (religious gathering) in Enayetpur village.
The window of his car was broken as a miscreant had thrown brick chips at the vehicle. Later, the Ansar members, deployed in the dargah to ensure security there, rescued him and took him inside. There he was confined for several hours.
Enayetpur police station OC Raushan Yazdani confirmed this to Prothom Alo around 3:00 pm Sunday. He said, “We have heard about the attack on Abdul Latif Biswas. But I can’t say in detail right now. There is no case filed against him with this police station.”
Abdul Latif Biswas was elected as a Member of Parliament from Sirajganj-5 (Belkuchi and Chouhali) in 1996 and 2008. He was made the fisheries and livestock minister in the 9th parliament.
Abdul Latif Biswas contested the election as an independent candidate last year and was defeated by the Awami League backed candidate by a small margin of vote. Since then he has been staying in his local constituency.