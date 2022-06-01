Stocks maintain gaining streak

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Tk 7,431.21 million on the country's premier bourse which was Tk 6,378.77 million.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 375 issues traded, 76 closed green, 250 in the red and 49 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by IPDC, Orion Pharma, GPS Finance and BSC.
BANGAS was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.99 per cent while SIBL was the worst loser, losing 5.63 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 154.04 points to settle at 18,821.55 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 91.27 points to close at 11,287.52.
Of the issues traded, 209 advanced, 53 declined and 28 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 10.3 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 22.60 million.