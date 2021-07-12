Stocks perform mixed on higher transactions

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 4.38 points down at 6,208.41. The blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 10.84 points up at 2259.04 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 5.27 point down at 1346.82.
At DSE, out of the day’s 372 securities, prices of 159 securities closed higher against 186 losing issues.
The major gaining issues were SONALILIFE, CVOPRL, OAL, CAPMBDBLMF and FUWANGCEREPGL.
The major losing companies were PURABIGEN, MONNOFABR, PHENIXINS, RELIANCINS and GREENDELT.
Beximco topped the turnover list followed by Power Grid, BD Finance, Sonali Life and LHBL.
The Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 38.69 points down at 18040.65.
At CSE, 306 issues were traded. Of those, 130 closed higher and 147 closed lower when 25.1 million shares worth Taka 628.3 million changed hands.