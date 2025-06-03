The ‘budget’ is small, but not ‘beautiful’

British economist Ernst Friedrich Schumacher popularised the idea ‘small is beautiful’ in Economics. In his 1973 book titled “Small Is Beautiful: A Study of Economics as If People Mattered”, Schumacher questioned the notion that massive projects, huge expenditures, and large corporations are synonymous with development. He argued instead that true development lies in human well-being.

The budget for the 2025–26 fiscal, presented on Monday by Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, does not reflect a budget of grand expenditures or large-scale projects.

However, it raises the question as to how much relief this budget will offer to the people? At the same time, the budget fails to offer a roadmap to address increasing poverty, job losses, and declining incomes. In this sense, the new budget is “small” in every way—but whether it is “beautiful” remains a valid question.

The new budget speech is brief, the budget size is modest, the promises are few, and the ambitions are limited. It seems the finance adviser has perhaps assumed that under the current circumstances, he cannot do much.

He lacks the authority to remove barriers to private investment, resolve the employment crisis, or address political uncertainty. As a result, this new budget might help maintain the status quo for now, but it does not offer a pathway for substantial progress.