Support entrepreneurs to transform agro-food system: Speakers

Speakers in a workshop have stressed encouraging and supporting successful agro-food entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas and food production plans for sustainable initiative to transform the agro-food system in Bangladesh.

Senior officials from different ministries and government agencies working in the food and agriculture sector reaffirmed their commitments and alliances made in the National Pathway Document for the UN food System Summit 2021 for transforming food systems.

The Ministry of Food under its Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) organised the workshop on ‘UN Food System Summit 2021’ on Sunday at the BIAM Foundation Auditorium in Dhaka, in collaboration with the UN agencies in Bangladesh including Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Global Alliances for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).