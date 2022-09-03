Banglalink SDG Hackathon 'Code for a Cause' finale held

The finale of Banglalink SDG Hackathon “Code for a Cause”, an initiative that aims to encourage young problem solvers to come up with innovative solutions to SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) challenges, was held at Tiger’s Den, Banglalink head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

This year, the hackathon was organised in collaboration with AppLink.

After a 24-hour-long competition, winners of the hackathon were officially announced by Banglalink’s panel of judges.