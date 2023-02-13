BGMEA, China discuss sharing knowledge, expertise in apparel, textile

Chinese embassy economic and commercial counsellor Song Yang and BGMEA director Tanvir Ahmed and chair of BGMEA standing committee on fmreign Mission cell Shams Mahmud were also present.

The two sides discussed opportunities for expanding bilateral trade between Bangladesh and China.

Their discussion also included how both countries could derive more mutual trade benefits through further collaboration, especially in the area of the apparel and textile industry.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan highlighted the Bangladesh RMG industry’s target of $100 billion in garment export earnings by 2030.