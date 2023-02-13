BGMEA, China discuss sharing knowledge, expertise in apparel, textile

Chinese embassy economic and commercial counsellor Song Yang and BGMEA director Tanvir Ahmed and chair of BGMEA standing committee on fmreign Mission cell Shams Mahmud were also present.
The two sides discussed opportunities for expanding bilateral trade between Bangladesh and China.
Their discussion also included how both countries could derive more mutual trade benefits through further collaboration, especially in the area of the apparel and textile industry.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan highlighted the Bangladesh RMG industry’s target of $100 billion in garment export earnings by 2030.
So, Bangladesh’s apparel industry is increasingly focusing on diversifying from cotton to non-cotton and high-value items to move up the value chain, he said.
“The shift will increase the demand for man-made fibre-based fabrics, chemicals and other raw materials. And China is a big source of all of these items and can meet the demand of Bangladesh. Besides, China is a leading exporter of garment and textile machinery,” the BGMEA president added.
“Also, China is a promising market for Bangladesh’s RMG exports.”
The BGMEA president thanked the Chinese government for allowing Bangladesh duty-free access to the Chinese market for RMG exports.
He called on the Chinese envoy to extend more cooperation and support to Bangladeshi businessmen in obtaining visas to facilitate their trading with China and Hong Kong.
He also requested the Chinese government to increase the number of flights between Bangladesh and China.