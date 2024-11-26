Imports of essentials see no rise, prices still high despite duty cuts

The import of essentials saw no significant rise over the past month following the duty cut by the government. Traders said markets remained stable and some goods saw price falls in the aftermath of the issuance of import permits and the reduction of duties and taxes, while consumers said prices were high with some goods seeing a slight rise.

The government issued permits for importing about 1.5 million tonnes of rice and lifted import duties and tariffs, but, according to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), only 15,000 tonnes of rice was imported.

Meanwhile, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) said prices of coarse varieties of rice rose by at least Tk 2 per kg, and medium and fine rice by Tk 3-4 per kg in Dhaka over the past month.

Traders said the higher price of rice in exporting countries and dollar appreciation locally contributed to less import of rice. Dollar prices have risen by 40 per cent over the past two years, thus, the import of rice has not become profitable following the duty cut.

Chattogram-based Afsana Trading is one of the firms receiving the permit to import rice.

Afsana Trading owner and Chattogram Rice Traders Association general secretary Omar Azam told Prothom Alo that the import cost is about Tk 55 per kg of rice, but the price of coarse rice is Tk 52-53 at markets. Traders show less interest in import as to whether they would get the market price after importing the grains. Rice markets maintain stability due to offering import opportunities, but import deadlines must be raised.