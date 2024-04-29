Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam reappointed as BSEC chairman

The government has reappointed professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam as the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for another four-year term.

The reappointment was confirmed through a finance ministry circular issued on Sunday.

As per the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Act, 1993, professor Shibli Rubayat has been reappointed as chairman for another four-year term commencing 17 May 2024 or the date of joining duty, according to the circular.

Earlier, on 4 April, prime minister Sheikh Hasina consented to the ministry's recommendation for his reappointment.

Shibli Rubayat was appointed chairman of the BSEC on 17 May 2020. His tenure will expire on 16 May this year.