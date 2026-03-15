From Tk 56 to Tk 100: How pointed gourd prices rise from farm to market

Farmers in Barinagar wholesale market in Jashore are selling pointed gourd at Tk 56 per kilogram. Before reaching kitchens in Dhaka, the vegetable changes hands at least five times—through traders, intermediaries and retailers. With each transaction, the price rises by Tk 8 to Tk 10, meaning a product sold by farmers at Tk 56 ultimately costs consumers more than Tk 100.

Besides these multiple transactions, several other factors contribute to the price increase: farmers’ inability to buy fertiliser and pesticides at fair prices, extortion in the name of municipal tolls on roads, tips demanded by market labourers, brokerage by political activists, excessive market fees, packaging costs, and high costs of diesel and labour.

Vegetables from the Barinagar wholesale hub are supplied to Dhaka and other parts of the country. On Thursday morning, wholesale prices at the market were Tk 55-56 per kg for pointed gourd, Tk 15-20 per bottle gourd depending on size, Tk 18-20 per kg for radish and Tk 17-18 per kg for red eggplant. About 90 per cent of the vegetables in the market that day were pointed gourd.