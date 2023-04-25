Garment factory renovations not completed even after 10 yrs

A decade has passed since Rana Plaza collapsed. However, renovation of the apparel factories has not been finished yet. The slack in this work started after the alliances, formed at the initiative of European buyers, left Bangladesh.

Accord, an alliance formed at the initiative of European buyers, left Bangladesh in June 2020. Since then, the RMG Sustainability Council (RSC), a local initiative, has been monitoring the inspections and renovation of apparel factories. However, the organisation has been slow in its work right from the beginning. There are a total of 1,823 apparel factories under this organisation at the moment. Of these, some 504 factories have completed all sorts of renovations they needed as of February, 2023.

The Rana Plaza collapse is considered the biggest industrial accident of the country. As many as 1,138 workers from five factories in the Rana Plaza were killed in the incident on 24 April, 2013. Many were crippled as well.

A total of three cases were lodged over the incident. However, there are little headways in the trials of these cases.