Technology upgradation crucial for RMG industry to stay competitive: BGMEA

The webinar was organised as a part of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) – held during 11-14 November in Dhaka with the participation of experts from more than 75 countries.
Faruque said technological innovations are imperative not only to enhance competitiveness but also to make a business sustainable. "There is no alternative to technologies to ensure sustainable use of water, energy and other resources. Sustainability and digitalisation are interlinked and greatly complement each other."
Automation and technology upgradation will not impact employment adversely because all the processes required to make a garment cannot be replaced by machines, the BGMEA chief said.
"However, we should train our people with the right skills to operate new generation technologies. We need to turn the challenge into an opportunity through re-skilling and up-skilling."
Ariyan M Kabir, co-founder and CEO of GrayMatter Robotics Inc, professor Genci Capi of the Hosei University of Japan, and Patrick Meier, co-founder and CEO of WeRobotics, also joined the discussion.
Lafifa Jamal, professor of robotics and mechatronics engineering at the University of Dhaka, moderated it.