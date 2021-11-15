Technology upgradation crucial for RMG industry to stay competitive: BGMEA

Technology upgradation in the apparel industry is crucial to remain competitive in the global market, said the apex trade body of Bangladesh's garments manufacturers.

"Use of modern technologies, tools and software are predominant when it comes to enhancing productivity and quality," Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan said while speaking at the webinar "AI & Robotics: Global Implication of Artificial Intelligence" Sunday.