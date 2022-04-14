Telecom operators want business-friendly tax system

Policymakers and stakeholders of the telecom sector have called for a business-friendly tax policy.

They were addressing a policy dialogue on telecom tax policy and ecosystem organised by the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Internet Governance Forum in the capital Wednesday.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said: “I think we failed to convince the National Board of Revenue about the negative impact of high taxes on telecom operators. We need to think about a digital civilisation where taxation will have to be rational.”