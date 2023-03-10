'Hazaribagh leather cluster an example of products diversification for SMEs'

They were speaking at a seminar on the potential and future of leather products in the Hazaribagh cluster at capital's Agargaon.
Abdul Hamid, director general of the environment department and Md Masudur Rahman, chair of the SME Foundation spoke at the event.
SME Foundation is supporting product upgrades, diversification and skill development in the cluster.
According to the SME Foundation's cluster mapping study, various products, including leather shoes, belts, wallets, jackets, and official bags are produced in the leather cluster, developed at the old tannery village in Hazaribagh of the capital.
There are around 350-400 shops, showrooms, and small factories of leather goods in the area starting from Hazaribagh Tannery Lane to Leather Technology College, Hazaribagh Bazar, and Dhanmondi 15 Bus Stand Lane.