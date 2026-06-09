Business slowdown, weak job creation put spotlight on budget

Little Star Spinning Mills, an export-oriented yarn manufacturer in Savar, depends on natural gas to run its operations.

According to the company, the factory is approved for a gas pressure of 10 PSI (pounds per square inch), but in reality it receives only 1.5 to 2 PSI.

Facing persistent gas shortages, the company invested Tk 120 million in solar power generation and battery-based energy storage systems. Even then, its electricity and energy problems remain unresolved. The factory is currently operating at only 60 per cent of its production capacity.

Khorshed Alam, chairman of Little Star Group, told Prothom Alo, “Due to the gas crisis alone, our company has suffered production losses worth nearly Tk 2.5 billion over the past four years.”