Govt decides to import another 45m eggs

On 8 October, the interim government allowed seven companies to import 45 million eggs; however, only a few eggs have arrived.

The import process was interrupted due to a four-day government holiday, leading to insufficient egg imports, according to related institutions.

In light of this situation, the government has decided to import another 45 million eggs, granting permission to 12 institutions in this phase. The Ministry of Commerce is expected to finalise the decision on this new egg import on Thursday.