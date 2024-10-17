Govt decides to import another 45m eggs
On 8 October, the interim government allowed seven companies to import 45 million eggs; however, only a few eggs have arrived.
The import process was interrupted due to a four-day government holiday, leading to insufficient egg imports, according to related institutions.
In light of this situation, the government has decided to import another 45 million eggs, granting permission to 12 institutions in this phase. The Ministry of Commerce is expected to finalise the decision on this new egg import on Thursday.
Recently, the price of eggs in the market has risen significantly. At one point, the price of farm eggs in the Dhaka market reached Tk 180-190 per dozen.
However, on Wednesday, the price decreased slightly, with eggs selling for Tk 160 per dozen in major Dhaka markets and Tk 170 in local neighbourhoods.
The Department of Agricultural Marketing has recently fixed a 'reasonable price' for eggs. The price is set at Tk 10.58 at the production stage, Tk 11.01 at the wholesale stage, and Tk 11.87 at the retail stage (equivalent to Tk 142.44 per dozen).
Sellers report a shortage of eggs in the market, which has driven prices up. According to data from the Department of Livestock Services, the country has a daily demand of approximately 50 million eggs.
Meanwhile, fearing fines, traders in Tejgaon and other areas of the capital stopped selling eggs on Sunday and Monday. After discussions with the Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection, egg sales resumed in the wholesale market on Tuesday night, leading to a reduction in prices on Wednesday.
On the other hand, some leading egg producers will supply 2 million eggs to Tejgaon and Kaptan Bazar, two wholesale egg markets, in the capital on Thursday. These companies will deliver the eggs on their own initiative, selling each egg for Tk 10.91. After that, vendors will sell these eggs to consumers for Tk 12. Under these conditions, the producers have decided to supply 2 million eggs.
Additionally, the Bangladesh Tariff Commission has recommended temporarily waiving customs duties on egg imports due to the unusual price increase.
Certain conditions have been established for importing eggs during this phase. First, eggs must be imported from countries free of avian influenza or bird flu. Second, each shipment must include an Avian Influenza or Bird Flu Virus and Harmful Bacteria-Free Certificate issued by the government of the exporting country or an authorised authority.
Third, every consignment must be notified to the relevant quarantine officer at least 15 days in advance. Fourth, a progress report must be submitted to the Ministry of Commerce seven days after obtaining the import permit.
Previously, the government had also permitted egg imports in one round last month.