FBCCI seeks adequate air cargo to increase exports of fruits, vegetables

They also gave their opinion in favor of introducing a dedicated cargo system for transportation of perishable agricultural products.

Traders and exporters of agriculture sector said this in the first meeting of Standing Committee on Import and Export of Fruits and Vegetables held at Motijheel office of FBCCI on Thursday .

Chairman of the committee and managing director of Mansoor General Trading Company Mohammad Mansoor presided over the meeting.

FBCCI Director Sirajul Islam served as the director-in-charge of the committee.