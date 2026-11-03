Garment workers’ wage board: No step to call meeting in 3 days

The government formed a minimum wage board last Sunday to increase wages for workers in the ready-made garment (RMG) industry.

Two days have already passed, but no initiative has been taken to arrange the first meeting of the wage board.

Meanwhile, protests and clashes between workers and police continued today, Tuesday, in Gazipur, Savar-Ashulia and Mirpur.

The Ministry of Labour reconstituted the minimum wage board through a notification on Sunday.

Dhaka University Professor Mosleh Uddin Ahmed was appointed as the independent member of the board, while Asif Ayub, joint secretary general of the Bangladesh Employers' Federation, and Anwar Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, were appointed as the permanent members representing the owners and workers, respectively.