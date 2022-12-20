IBCCI accords reception to Indian high commissioner

IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad gave the welcome speech at the programme.

The dollar crisis is posing impediments to Bangladesh’s exports to India as well as the country’s imports from India, Matlub said.

He also talked about certain trade barriers that exist between India and Bangladesh.

IBCCI vice-president Shoeb Chowdhury highlighted the friendly ties between India and Bangladesh.

India is now Bangladesh’s fourth largest export destination while Poland is third, he said.