IBCCI accords reception to Indian high commissioner

IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad gave the welcome speech at the programme.
The dollar crisis is posing impediments to Bangladesh’s exports to India as well as the country’s imports from India, Matlub said.
He also talked about certain trade barriers that exist between India and Bangladesh.
IBCCI vice-president Shoeb Chowdhury highlighted the friendly ties between India and Bangladesh.
India is now Bangladesh’s fourth largest export destination while Poland is third, he said.
Shoeb hoped that Bangladesh would be able to export more goods to India to reduce its trade deficit.
He sought Pranay Verma’s cooperation to further expand the Bangladesh-India ties.
Shoeb Chowdhury also sought India’s assistance to save Bangladesh from debt-trap diplomacy.
Pranay Verma lauded the activities of IBCCI and its officials.
He emphasised exploring more prospects regarding the enhancement of diplomatic and commercial bonds between India and Bangladesh.
The envoy also talked about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “neighbours first” policy which is expected to move Bangladesh-India ties relations further forward.
Pranay Verma also made references to visa issues and the importance of the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Bangladesh and India.
He also focused on green energy, tech transfer, renewable energy and some other relevant matters.
IBCCI Vice-President Abhisek Das gave the vote of thanks at the programme.