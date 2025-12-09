66pc National University graduates do not get jobs of their preference

Approximately 66 per cent of graduates from the National University are in a state of partial unemployment (under employed). They are unable to secure jobs that match their preferences.

Instead, they engage in activities such as private tutoring, working in call centres or teaching at coaching centres. They are not employed in full-time positions. Despite having good academic results, the absence of prior work experience has emerged as their main barrier to securing suitable employment.

These findings were presented yesterday, Monday, during the first session of the annual development conference organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), held at the Tourism Building in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Yesterday, Monday marked the final day of the two-day conference. The session was chaired by BIDS director General A K Enamul Haque. The theme of this year’s conference was “Democracy and Development.”