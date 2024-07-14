UAE overtakes Saudi Arabia in remittance for ‘certain reasons’

Bangladesh received the highest amount of remittance in the 2023-24 fiscal, coming from what had been the third place in the previous fiscal, according to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank.

As per the Bangladesh Bank data, the inflow of remittance from the UAE (United Arab Emirates) grew by 53 per cent or USD 1.61 billion to USD 4.54 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal from USD 3.03 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal. UAE is followed by the US with USD 2.96 billion and the UK with USD 2.79 billion.

Bangladesh received the largest volume of remittance from Saudi Arabia in the 2022-23 fiscal, but this Middle East country descended to the fourth place as inflow remittance fell by 27 per cent or USD 1.03 billion to USD 2.74 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal from USD 3.77 billion in the previous fiscal amid a drastic fall in sending remittance through legal channels.