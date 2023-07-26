Adani Group offers to export another 1,600 MW electricity to Bangladesh: Sources

India’s Adani Group has placed a fresh proposal to export another 1,600 MW of electricity to Bangladesh, a source in the power division told the news agency recently.

"The entire amount of electricity will be from renewable sources. Of this, 1,000 MW is solar power while the remaining 600 MW is from hydropower," a highly placed source in the Power Division recently told UNB.

Currently, Adani Group, the Indian conglomerate, is exporting 1,600 MW of electricity from its Godda power plant in eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, exclusively built for Bangladesh under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).