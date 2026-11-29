‘They have a gun permanently held to your head’: Rehman Sobhan tells finance minister
Eminent economist Rehman Sobhan said the three major problems facing the country’s economy are high inflation, the failure to take effective action against loan defaulters, and weaknesses in tax collection.
These problems have persisted for a long time and are intertwined with political interests. As a result, implementing economic reforms will not be easy for the new government.
He made the remarks as a designated discussant at a seminar titled ‘State of the Economy: What BNP Inherited, What It Has Accomplished, and What Is To Come’, organised by the weekly Counterpoint at a hotel in Dhaka yesterday, Saturday.
Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was the chief guest at the seminar. The two other designated discussants were Sayema Haque, a teacher at the Department of Economics at Dhaka University, and Jyoti Rahman, chairperson of the Panam Institute. Economists, lawyers and business representatives were also present.
Addressing the finance minister, Rehman Sobhan said the inflation rate remains at the same level as it was five or seven years ago. “If you are lucky, you may be able to bring it down from 8 per cent to 6 per cent. If it comes down to 6 per cent, that may make macroeconomists happy, but for ordinary people on the streets, the prices they have to pay will still remain at an unbearable level. So this is a problem you will have to deal with.”
On the issue of loan defaulters, Rehman Sobhan asked the finance minister whether the government could really address the problem effectively.
He said, “A misconception runs through many contemporary discussions that this is a new problem created by just a handful of crony capitalists. But in reality, this is a problem that has been going on for 40 years. Large business groups are now keeping pressure on you. They are saying that unless their loans are rescheduled, they will not be able to run their industries properly.
They are now holding a gun permanently to your head over the particular threat you are going to face. The real issue that has never been satisfactorily resolved is that this has not merely become part of the business model; it has also become part of the political process.”