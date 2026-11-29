Eminent economist Rehman Sobhan said the three major problems facing the country’s economy are high inflation, the failure to take effective action against loan defaulters, and weaknesses in tax collection.

These problems have persisted for a long time and are intertwined with political interests. As a result, implementing economic reforms will not be easy for the new government.

He made the remarks as a designated discussant at a seminar titled ‘State of the Economy: What BNP Inherited, What It Has Accomplished, and What Is To Come’, organised by the weekly Counterpoint at a hotel in Dhaka yesterday, Saturday.