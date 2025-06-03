From Tajuddin to Salehuddin: The nitty-gritty of 54 budgets

Revenue income: Tk 470.23 crore (Tk 4,702,300,000); Revenue expenditure: Tk 470.23 crore (Tk 4,702,300,000); ADP: Tk 525 crore (Tk 5.25 billion).

Total budget: Tk 995.23 crore (Tk 9,952,300,000); Total income: Tk 470.23 crore (Tk 4,702,300,000); Total deficit: Tk 525 crore (Tk 5,250,000,000).

This was Tajuddin Ahmad’s final budget as finance minister. To date, he remains the only finance minister of Bangladesh who was basically a politician. He had to present this final budget during a period of severe economic crisis. The global economic downturn of 1973, driven by the oil and dollar crises, had a profound impact on the country’s economy.

Famine was looming. All of this was reflected in his budget speech.

At the beginning of his speech, the finance minister mentioned the shortcomings in efforts to achieve the clear goals of socialist transformation. He said: “The all-out efforts were required to be extensive and widespread, but were not be as far-reaching as needed. It is my solemn duty to inform the people of the country’s actual condition so that everyone can clearly understand the necessity of making all-out effort to build the nation.”

He said, “Although the expected economic growth was not achieved, the fiscal year 1973-74 was a time of realistic experience for the nation. It is necessary to reflect on whether the nation truly made all-out efforts for development. Now, more than ever, there is a need for honesty, discipline, pragmatic development policies, and hard work. It must be remembered that slogans do not establish socialism, corruption cannot be eradicated with rhetoric, growth cannot be achieved with empty words, and the people cannot be deceived all the time.”