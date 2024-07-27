Economy regains momentum, though not fully

Economic activities have started to regain momentum as industries are reopening after days of closure due to curfew. However, the businesses are yet to return to normalcy fully.

Currently, there has been an indefinite curfew, with relaxed restrictions for up to eight hours a day, across the country, alongside limited internet connection and reduced banking hours. The businesses are struggling to operate against the backdrop.

Following a five-day closure, the banks reopened a limited number of branches for four hours daily on Wednesday and Thursday and faced a huge pressure from clients. Import and export activities also resumed at the Chattogram port, with huge pressure for clearing import goods.