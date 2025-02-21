Case filed after 3 days over mugging and molestation on bus

Three days after the incident of mugging and molestation of female passengers on a running bus, a case has been filed with Mirzapur police station in Tangail.

A passenger of the bus, Omar Ali from Baraigram upazila in Natore, filed the case early in the morning today, Friday. Duty officer at Mirzapur police station, sub-inspector (SI) Khairul Bashar confirmed the news around 10:00 am.

Plaintiff of the case, Omar Ali said that he was mugged after boarding the bus around 11:00 pm last Monday. He has been dealing with the incident since then. He along with another passenger Sohag Hossain and their business partner Abu Hanif came to Mirzapur police station on a police vehicle around 4:00 am today.