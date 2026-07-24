US imposes new tariffs on 60 countries, Bangladesh faces 10pc levy

The United States is imposing new tariffs on imports from 60 countries, including Bangladesh. The Trump administration introduced the new measures, alleging that the countries had failed to adequately enforce bans on forced labour.

The new tariffs were announced in a notice published in the Federal Register on Thursday. The tariff rates range from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent, reports Reuters.

Bangladesh has been subjected to a 10 per cent tariff. Other countries facing the same rate include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Cambodia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jordan, and Trinidad and Tobago.