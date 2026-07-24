Trump imposes forced labor duties on 60 trading partners as 10pc US tariffs expire

The Trump administration on Friday imposed new tariffs of 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on goods from 60 trading partners, including the European Union and China, over allegations of lax enforcement of forced labor bans, just as a temporary 10 per cent global tariff expired.

The move is the White House's latest effort to restore President Donald Trump's campaign vision of a near-global tariff after the US Supreme Court in February struck down his "reciprocal" duties of 10 per cent to 50 per cent imposed last year under a national emergencies law to try to shrink the US trade deficit.

The new tariffs, announced on Thursday in a Federal Register notice, cover 99.4 per cent of US imports, but include numerous product exemptions, such as oil and gas, fertilizer and certain food items.

Imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the new duties allow the administration to maintain a tariff floor on virtually all US imports despite the Supreme Court setback. The tariffs are also likely to face less legal risk than those struck down in February, as Section 301 has survived prior court challenges.