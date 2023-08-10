RMG exports to non-traditional markets rises 23.75pc in July

During July, FY 2023, exports to the UK and Canada reached USD 475.54 million and USD 128.89 million, with 29.78 per cent and 14.78 per cent year-on-year growth respectively.

At the same time, apparel exports to the non-traditional markets also increased by 23.75 per cent and reached USD 674.82 million. Among the major non-traditional markets, exports to Japan, Australia, India and South Korea increased by 49.99 per cent, 55.73 per cent, 2.60 per cent and 19.59 per cent respectively, the letter reads.