Bangladesh has no priority in US trade deal: Anu Muhammad

Economist Professor Anu Muhammad has said he sees no indication that Bangladesh’s interests have been prioritised in the trade agreement with the United States.

He called on the incumbent government to take necessary action against the deal and to hold those who signed it accountable.

Anu Muhammad made the remarks while presiding over a seminar titled “Why a Trade Agreement with the United States Could Be Dangerous for Bangladesh,” held at the Economic Reporters’ Forum auditorium in Bijoynagar, Dhaka at 10:30 am today, Friday.

Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee (Democratic Rights Committee) organised the event.

Anu Muhammad referred to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) election slogan, “Bangladesh first”, and said that if Prime Minister Tarique Rahman genuinely believes in that principle, the government should take appropriate measures against the agreement and those who signed it.