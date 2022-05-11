US investment to be welcomed for development of energy sector: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that any investment from the United States for the development of the country’s energy sector will be welcomed, reports news agency UNB.

“Technical cooperation from the USA and sharing of experience will further strengthen the existing good relations between the two nations,” he said, while addressing a virtual meeting with the members of a visiting delegation of the US Business Council at the US-Bangladesh Economic Forum (Building on 50 Years of Friendship) at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday.