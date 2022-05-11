US investment to be welcomed for development of energy sector: Nasrul

Jay R. Pryor, vice president of Business Development for Chevron Corporation, led the delegation.
Senior secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division Mahbub Hossain, power secretary Habibur Rahman, Petrobangla chairman Nazmul Ahsan and Bangladesh Power Development Board chairman Mahbubur Rahman, US General Electric’s Vice President for South Asia and chief executive Mahesh Palashikar, Exxon Mobil’s market development chief Shahrukh Mirna and Chevron Bangladesh country manager Eric Walker also took part in the meeting.
Nasrul Hamid said Bangladesh has been putting emphasis on the exploration and production of its own energy resources against the backdrop of the current crisis and continued price hike of fuel in the global market.
He also called the middle-level US companies to come forward to explore the oil and gas in Bangladesh alongside the large companies.
“Bangladesh welcomes the technical friendship of the USA to the exploration of new gas fields, clean and new sources of energy,” he told the US delegation members, adding that both the nations will be benefited from the exchange of technologies besides the offshore, onshore and deep sea exploration.
He informed the US delegation that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set a goal in the COP-26 conference to increase renewable energy’s share in electricity generation to 40 per cent by 2041.
So, Bangladesh’s joint venture with USA may play an important role in flourishing the country’s energy sector, Nasrul Hamid added.