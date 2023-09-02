What to do if bank owners take cash from the vaults: Wahiduddin Mahmud

Noted economist Wahiduddin Mahmud has raised concerns about the involvement of bank owners in cases of money laundering from banks and said a follow up of the money flow from the banking system can reveal the whereabouts of the laundered funds.

"Billions of taka have been laundered from banks, and this money has not been taken out in bags by someone. If the money flow in the banking system is monitored, it can easily be understood who is responsible and where the money has gone," he said at an event organised by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) on Saturday.