Apparel export to EU countries increases by 35.69pc in 2022

The export of apparel items from Bangladesh to the countries in European Union (EU) increased by 35.69 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021.

The import of apparels by EU countries from the world grew by 20.97 per cent during this time. The EU countries imported $22.89 billion of clothing from Bangladesh in 2022, as per the data of Eurostat.

With 22.20 per cent share of the EU’s total RMG import, Bangladesh remains in the 2nd position to export highest quantity of garment apparel to the EU countries.