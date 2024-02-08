Tariff on rice, oil, sugar and dates decrease

According to the NBR notifications, the duty for import of non-boiled and parboiled rice has been completely withdrawn while the regulatory duty of the products has been decreased to 5 per cent from existing 25 per cent.

The importers could avail the facilities until 15 May. But for this they will require a written order from a food ministry official equivalent to a joint secretary, said the notification.

Another notification said the VAT at the production and trading level for palm oil refined in the country have completely been withdrawn. The traders will get the facility until 15 April.