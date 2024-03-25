Foreign assistance in pipeline twice the country's forex reserve

An astonishing amount of foreign aid – USD46.55 billion or Tk 5120 billion – has remained unused in Bangladesh, despite the ongoing dollar crisis and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

The funds were granted by the donor agencies, but are yet to be released.

It was learnt that the foreign assistance could not be released and used in a proper way due to some limitations at the recipient’s end and some bureaucratic hurdles at the donor’s end.

Economists believe that it would have been a relief if the funds were released during the current dollar crisis and waning forex reserves.

The situation is so critical that the amount of released funds will be less than one-third of the total grants. The size of the current annual development programme (ADP) is Tk 2,450 billion and the pledged foreign aid could fund ADPs for two fiscal years. Also, it could facilitate 15 metro rail projects.

The current size of the country's forex reserves is USD20 billion and the pledged foreign aid is equal to double of forex reserves.

Experts said the authorities lack efforts and goodwill to clear the funds.