Consumer rights protection body warns market committees over price instability in Ramadan

Commerce ministry senior secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh attended the meeting as the chief guest while DNCRP director general AHM Shafiquzzaman also spoke on the occasion.

In his speech, Tapan Kanti Ghosh said wholesalers, retailers and importers blame each other over commodity prices and crises.

“In fact, you have to find out where the problem is,” he added.

Regarding the packaging of products, he said, the first obstacle comes from the traders, not the consumers.