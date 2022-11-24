Taka too gets pricier now

After the economy hit hard by dollar crisis, the local currency, Taka, is also getting pricier now.

The commercial banks are borrowing money from other banks at a higher interest rate while some of them are raising the interest rate on the deposits.

All these took place due to the high price and crisis of dollars. The central bank withdrew a total of Tk 1250 billion by selling the greenback from its reserve.

Besides, the people are increasingly refraining from savings for the future amid the high commodity prices while many are cashing their previous savings to meet the basic expenses.

The loan realisation has also touched the rock bottom, putting the banks in a tight corner. The central bank still maintains a 9 per cent interest rate on loans, leaving no room for the commercial banks to take a higher interest on deposits.

To deal with the situation, the Bangladesh Bank has asked other banks to take up to 12 per cent interest on retail loans, but it refrains from issuing an official instruction or letter. The banks, against the backdrop, have been indecisive over raising the interest rates.

The Bangladesh Bank officials said it is crucial to raise the interest rate to deal with the current situation, but it fails to gain approval from the government’s high-ups. Hence, no written instructions are being provided.

Mutual Trust Bank managing director Syed Mahbubur Rahman said, “The banks now require a lot of money to buy dollars. More than Tk 1250 billion have already gone to the central bank to buy dollars. The living costs have also gone up. The people reduced their savings while many are cashing their savings. This situation has forced many banks to raise the interest rate on deposits. However, the banking sector has no liquidity crisis.”