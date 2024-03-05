AIIB likely to raise financing to Bangladesh

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is likely to raise its financing to Bangladesh in the coming years while the country is likely to be the first nation to receive climate finance from the multilateral development bank.

“We don’t have any limits on our lending to Bangladesh right now. We can definitely take it up substantially and that was also my request to the finance minister,” said AIIB acting vice-president Rajat Misra while replying to a query from a newsperson after he made a courtesy call on Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at his secretariat office in Dhaka Tuesday.