Dhaka stock market slumps amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Dhaka stock market experienced a sharp decline on Wednesday morning, triggered by escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Within the first five minutes of trading, the benchmark index – DSEX – plunged by over 50 points.

The DSEX index dropped by 70.97 points, or 1.43 per cent, within the opening 10 minutes. The DSES index fell by 17.58 points, or 1.61 per cent, while the DS30 index declined by 20.91 points, or 1.14 per cent. The downward trend continued beyond the initial trading window.