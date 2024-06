Chronology of national budget of Bangladesh

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali is set to unveil the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2024-2025 at the Jatiya Sangsad this afternoon.

This will be the country’s 53rd budget and the 25th of the Awami League government in six terms.

Tajuddin Ahmed presented the country’s first budget as finance minister of the post-independence Bangabandhu government in 1972.