Remittance drops and exporters hold on to forex

It seems that capping the price of US dollars has not paid off as the move reduced the supply of the greenback, instead of bringing down its exchange rate. In consequence, the dollar crisis continues to intensify.

The traders are not cashing in their export earnings in hope that the exchange rate would go up further in the coming days. On the flip side, the inward flow of remittance has declined as the expatriates now prefer alternative options with a better exchange rate.

All these issues forced some banks to delay payment of import liabilities.

Currently, the exporters are allowed to retain export proceeds for up to 30 days. The Bangladesh Bank had initially instructed to monetise the earnings within one day given the dollar crisis, but it later revised the timeframe to 30 days as per demand of the exporters.