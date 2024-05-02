Weak bank-2: BDBL grapples with inefficient management

State-run Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) took birth through unification of two troubled financial institutions – Bangladesh Shilpa Bank (BSB) and Bangladesh Shilpa Rin Sangstha (BSRS) – nearly one and a half decades ago.

The BDBL kicked off its commercial operations on 3 January 2010. It emerged as a success case of merger between two financial institutions, but failed to thrive in business. In the aftermath, it has been starving for several years.

The BDBL commenced its journey with the burden of default loans of BSB and BSRS, and became fragile with the course of time due to the unabated trend of defaults. Therefore, it never succeeded in business.